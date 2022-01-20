Local COVID picture has improved in the past week
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 350 new COVID cases–a drop of 49, and three deaths. COVID hospitalizations were up nine to 279, and ICU cases increased by one to 38. A week ago Hamilton had 315 Hospitalizations and 40 ICU cases There are 91 outbreaks underway in Hamilton—a decrease one from the previous day’s reporting. Outbreaks got as high as 101 earlier this month.. Halton Public Health reported one death overnight to go with 413 new COVID cases a drop of 38. Hospitalizations in Halton declined by four to 121, but ICU cases increased by four to 22.
There was a slight decrease in the number of COVID hospitalizations reported by the province with 4061 cases reported –a decrease of 71 from Wednesday. ICU cases rose by five, however to 594. There were also 75 deaths reported—the highest single day toll in a year and a continuation of the relatively high number of deaths sees sine the Omicron outbreak. The province reported 7757 cases—a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. 104,000 vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours.