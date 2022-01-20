Let’s try this again—Province announces reopening to begin January 31

Before Ontarians were so rudely interrupted by Omicron the government had announced a plan for gradual elimination of almost all public health measures by Spring. That idea was quickly abandoned as the Omicron wave hit at the beginning of December. But now with key public health and health care indicators starting to show signs of improvement, the Ontario government is going to give it another go, starting on January 31st.

January 31, 2022

Effective January 31, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Ontario will begin the process of gradually easing restrictions, while maintaining protective measures, including but not limited to:

Increasing social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Increasing or maintaining capacity limits at 50 per cent in indoor public settings, including but not limited to:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities;

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies)

Shopping malls;

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms;

Cinemas;

Meeting and event spaces;

Recreational amenities and amusement parks, including water parks;

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions; and

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Religious services, rites, or ceremonies.

Allowing spectator areas of facilities such as sporting events, concert venues and theatres to operate at 50 per cent seated capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

Enhanced proof of vaccination, and other requirements would continue to apply in existing settings.

February 21, 2022

Effective February 21, 2022, Ontario will lift public health measures, including:

Increasing social gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Removing capacity limits in indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including but not limited to restaurants, indoor sports and recreational facilities, cinemas, as well as other settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements.

Permitting spectator capacity at sporting events, concert venues, and theatres at 50 per cent capacity.

Limiting capacity in most remaining indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is not required to the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance.

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies limited to the number that can maintain two metres of physical distance, with no limit if proof of vaccination is required.

Increasing indoor capacity limits to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, wedding receptions in meeting or event spaces where there is dancing, as well as bathhouses and sex clubs.

March 14, 2022

Effective March 14, 2022, Ontario will take additional steps to ease public health measures, including:

Lifting capacity limits in all indoor public settings. Proof of vaccination will be maintained in existing settings in addition to other regular measures.

Lifting remaining capacity limits on religious services, rites, or ceremonies.

Increase social gathering limits to 50 people indoors with no limits for outdoor gatherings.

To manage COVID-19 over the long-term, local and regional responses by public health units may be deployed based on local context and conditions.

Health trends are improving

As a result of the additional public health measures enacted on January 5, 2022, the province is beginning to see signs of stabilization in key public health and health system indicators. Per cent positivity has fallen and new admissions to hospital have started to stabilize with length of stay shortening considerably. Over the coming days and weeks, these trends are expected to continue, allowing the province to begin cautiously easing public health measures.

Provincial Supports for Business

To support businesses required to close or reduce capacity due to the public health measures put in place to blunt the spread of the Omicron variant, the government has launched the Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program. Through the new program, the government will provide eligible businesses with a rebate payment of up to 100 per cent for property tax and energy costs they incur while subject to these restrictions. Applications for the program opened on January 18, 2022. Learn more about the program and apply here.

The government is also introducing a new COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant that will give businesses subject to closure under the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen a $10,000 grant. The money will flow to eligible businesses in February. In addition, the government is also improving cash flows for Ontario businesses by making up to $7.5 billion available through a six-month interest- and penalty-free period for Ontario businesses to make payments for most provincially administered taxes. This penalty and interest-free period started on January 1, 2022. This supports businesses now and provides the flexibility they will need for long-term planning.

Since Ontario entered modified Step Two, over 150,000 Ontarians have received a first dose and more than 725,000 Ontarians have received their booster. Ontario is leading the country in getting boosters into arms and we have administered nearly 50 per cent of all third doses in Canada.