Hospitalizations ease in Ontario but death toll continues to climb
There was a slight decrease in the number of COVID hospitalizations reported by the province with 4061 cases reported –a decrease of 71 from Wednesday. ICU cases rose by five, however to 594. There were also 75 deaths reported—the highest single day toll in a year and a continuation of the relatively high number of deaths sees sine the Omicron outbreak. The province reported 7757 cases—a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. 104,000 vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 399 new COVID cases and seven deaths in a single day. COVID hospitalizations dropped by 40 to 270 as local hospitals transferred out some patients and others were discharged. Ontario Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore told reporters today that the average Omicron hospital stay is five days—fewer than for the Delta variant. ICU cases in Hamilton declined by four to 37. There are 92 outbreaks underway in Hamilton—a decrease of five from Tuesday.. Halton Public Health reported two deaths overnight to go with 451 new COVID cases. The seven-day average 15 430 compared to 654 on January 11. was 654. There have been eight COVID deaths in Halton since Friday. Hospitalizations in Halton were unchanged with 125 in hospital and 18 in ICU.