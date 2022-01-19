Two more GO-VAXX bus opportunities for Burlington

Two GO-VAXX Indoor Walk-In Clinics will be coming to Burlington on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 5. Both GO-VAXX Indoor Walk-In Clinics will take place at Sherwood Forest Park. No appointment required.

GO-VAXX Indoor Walk-In Clinic details:

Dates: Saturday Jan. 22, 2022 and Saturday Feb. 5, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Sherwood Forest Park at 5270 Fairview St., Burlington

Both GO-VAXX Indoor Clinics are walk-ins. First, second, third and paediatric doses will be administered at the clinics as per the following schedule and guidelines on both days:

10 a.m. –3 p.m. : Moderna for ages 30 years of age and older

3:15 – 4:45 p.m. : Adult Pfizer for ages 12 to 29 years of age

5 – 6 p.m. : Paediatric Pfizer: ages 5 (on the day of the clinic) to 11 years of age

Additional information is available on getting the COVID-19 vaccine and Who Can Get Vaccinated from the Province.

There will be approximately 320 vaccine doses administered during each vaccine clinic.

These GO-VAXX Indoor Walk-In Clinics are in addition to the two GO-VAXX Mobile Bus Clinics at Sherwood Forest Park on Monday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 31.

The City of Burlington actively submitted an application to the Province of Ontario for the Go-VAXX Indoor Walk-In Clinics and the GO-VAXX Mobile Bus Clinics to come to our city. The Province of Ontario operates these vaccination clinics as part of the province’s strategy to get COVID-19 vaccines to Ontarians. The number of available vaccinations at the clinics is determined by the Province of Ontario. The City sought to support vaccination efforts by securing an appropriate local site to host these clinics to share additional vaccine opportunities with Burlington residents. In addition to these opportunities, there are many other ways to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, including at Halton Region clinics, pharmacies, community and paediatric clinics and doctors’ offices. Halton Region Covid-19 vaccination clinic information can be found at Halton – COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics.