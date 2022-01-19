The race is on: Keanin Loomis announces his candidacy for mayor

The 2022 Mayoralty race has officially begun with the announcement by Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President Keanin Loomis announcing he is stepping down from the Chamber to run for Mayor of Hamilton.

He Tweeted: “Yesterday I informed my Board of my intention to resign from the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

Serving the HamOnt business community for 9 years has been such a privilege, but I have so much more leadership to provide our community. As such, I am announcing that I will be a candidate for Mayor.

Leading the Chamber has been an ideal launching point for this next endeavour, If Hamilton voters approve, I look forward to continuing to work with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the countless business, institutions, organizers, leaders and citizens I have had the opportunity to befriend over the course of my tenure.”

Appearing on the Bill Kelly Show Loomis pointed to his championing of the LRT as a significant accomplishment and suggested that the project is now a settled matter. He said he had done extensive research into how to mitigate the disruption that will take place during the construction phase.

Host Kelly asked Loomis why he chose to run at this time.