Provincial gas tax money will help HSR with upgrades

The HSR will get a cash infusion of $11,698,988 as part of the province’s Gas Tax program. Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, said “as communities struggle to maintain service levels during COVID-19,” … we have topped up this year’s Gas Tax funding to make up for reduced sales at the pump.”

Funding for the Gas Tax program is normally determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial Gas Tax revenue, which can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

To make up for reduced gas sales due to COVID-19, this year’s Gas Tax funding includes one-time additional funding of $120.4 million to ensure municipalities can support their transit systems.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how critical public transit is for frontline workers and for Ontarians who depend on these services to get to medical appointments, the grocery store and other important locations,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

Ontario is developing regional plans that will help build a better transportation system across the province. The province has released draft regional transportation plans for Northern Ontario and southwestern Ontario, and planning is underway for the Greater Golden Horseshoe and eastern Ontario.