Omicron may have hit its peak: Ontario Health officials

Amid some criticism from media and at least some health circles that it might be coming too soon, Health Minister Christine Elliott reiterated that there will be some relaxation of the current lockdown announced later this week. She appeared in a news conference to update the public on not only the possibility of reopening, but to get health officials to outline some of the metrics they are using to make their decisions.

Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore said there are cautious signs that the worst of the Omicron wave of COVID may be behind us, but Health officials warned today that it will still mean the Ontario hospital system will feel continued strain for a few more weeks. Moore outlined some of the indicators that are being monitored that provide some hope the current wave of the pandemic is easing.

Matt Anderson, the head of Ontario Health, said the reduced length of stay in hospital is helping keep the system functioning, but he noted that a bigger problem right now is the number of healthcare staff calling in sick, and the strain it creates for the remaining staff.