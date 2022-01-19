Indoor dining could be back by end of month, other restrictions could be loosened as well

CTV is reporting that Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province’s plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.

Its expected the announcement will come Thursday. In her news conference today Health Minister Christine Elliott hinted some good news was on the way, and Ontario Chief Medical Officer, Dr, Kieran Moore pointed out that the rate of increase in new cases and hospitalizations was easing. “I’m cautiously optimistic,” he told reporters.

According to the report, a gradual loosening of restrictions would happen through February and cabinet is considering a full reopening in March, sources say.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ford said “restaurants, gyms and other folks” should expect a positive announcement from the province later this week.

This is the second time Ford has referred to “positive news” coming soon regarding loosening the province’s current public health restrictions.