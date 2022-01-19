Hamilton reports seven COVID deaths overnight, 14 in past week

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 399 new COVID cases and seven deaths in a single day. COVID hospitalizations dropped by 40 to 270 as local hospitals transferred out some patients and others were discharged. Ontario Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore told reporters today that the average Omicron hospital stay is five days—fewer than for the Delta variant. ICU cases in Hamilton declined by four to 37. There are 92 outbreaks underway in Hamilton—a decrease of five from Tuesday.. Halton Public Health reported two deaths overnight to go with 451 new COVID cases. The seven-day average 15 430 compared to 654 on January 11. was 654. There have been eight COVID deaths in Halton since Friday. Hospitalizations in Halton were unchanged with 125 in hospital and 18 in ICU.

The province is reporting 4,132 people are hospitalized with COVID19—a drop of nearly 50 cases from Tuesday. There are 589 ICU admissions, an increase of nine; 53% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 47% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for #COVID19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of COVID-related deaths has been increasing since the onset of Omicron. Tuesday there were 59 deaths reported—the highest single-day death toll since June.

There were 5744 new cases reported—a number that is understated due to the lack of universal testing, but still it is the lowest single day count recorded under these conditions since December 23rd. There were more than 34,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 22 percent.

There were 103,000 vaccinations administered Tuesday as the province dug out from the blizzard. More than 5.7 million residents have had a booster shot, and just over 50.4 percent of children aged 5-11 have had an initial vaccination.