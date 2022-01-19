COVID Hospitalizations levelled off but death toll at new high

The province is reporting 4,132 people are hospitalized with COVID19—a drop of nearly 50 cases from Tuesday. There are 589 ICU admissions, an increase of nine; 53% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 47% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for #COVID19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of COVID-related deaths has been increasing since the onset of Omicron. Tuesday there were 59 deaths reported—the highest single-day death toll since June.

There were 5744 new cases reported—a number that is understated due to the lack of universal testing, but still it is the lowest single day count recorded under these conditions since December 23rd. There were more than 34,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 22 percent.

There were 103,000 vaccinations administered Tuesday as the province dug out from the blizzard. More than 5.7 million residents have had a booster shot, and just over 50.4 percent of children aged 5-11 have had an initial vaccination.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 356 new COVID cases. COVID hospitalizations have risen by 12 to 310 and ICU cases have increased by three to 41. There are 96 outbreaks in Hamilton—down five from last Friday. The outbreak at First Place Senior’s residence has 31 cases. The outbreak at the Hamilton Jail has now risen to 81 cases, and there are 33 testing positive at the Salvation Army Booth Centre. Since Friday Hamilton has recorded seven deaths due to COVID. Halton Public Health reported 405 new cases of COVID for a seven-day average of 433. The seven-day average on January 11 was 654. There have been eight COVID deaths in Halton since Friday. Hospitalizations in Halton are down by four to 125, but ICU cases increased by one to 18.