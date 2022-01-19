Burlington residents seem happy with City services

The latest public opinion survey in Burlington says residents are generally satisfied with the services they receive for their tax dollars. The City conducts the surveys regularly every 2-4 years, recently in 2008, 2011, 2015, 2019 and now the current survey in 2021.

In 2018, City Council standardized the process by directing staff to conduct the survey every two years. The next survey will be conducted in 2023.

A rating of 95% satisfaction with the overall quality of services in the City of Burlington. This rating was an increase from 2019 and is equal to the highest satisfaction rate compared to any of the previous measurements of resident satisfaction in the last 13 years

• 71% of respondents say they would support a tax increase to maintain current service levels

• Services that were identified as strengths are Fire Services, parks, sports fields and trails and festivals and events

• Gains were made in all areas of community engagement, questions asked about having enough opportunities to provide input, the City’s ability to engage with residents, being welcoming to public opinion in decision-making, using public input in decision making and decisions made reflect the voice of the majority of residents. There were sharp increases in these areas in 2019 compared to 2015 and 2021 continues to see positive growth

• There was substantial growth of 34% of those indicating that they currently find out about city programs, services and initiatives from their ward councillor or mayor

When asked an open-ended question – “what is the one issue you feel should receive the greatest attention from your Mayor and members of Council?”, the most frequent responses were around growth, especially in the downtown related to high rises and the implications it might have on traffic congestion/traffic lights and transportation. This was followed by affordable housing/homelessness/poverty (this was mentioned 10% of the time vs 3% of the time in 2019) and economic development and infrastructure. Other common issues include parks/nature/paths, public transportation, COVID-19 and climate change

The 2021 Community Survey engagement started the week of Sept. 13, 2021. Burlington residents were called by random selection and asked the same questions. The survey closed on Oct. 15, 2021.

The goal in 2021 was to complete 750 interviews/surveys, with 125 completed interviews/surveys per ward. The total reached was 755 completed interviews/surveys. 755 Burlington residents were randomly selected and interviewed using either a residential landline or cell phone number.