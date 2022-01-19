Burlington City Council has approved the name of Sweetgrass Park to rename Ryerson Park .

Residents were asked to submit names for consideration that reflected the City’s naming policies for City assets that reflect equity, diversity and inclusion consistent with today’s standards. More than 500 names were submitted.

A committee made up of City staff, Indigenous leaders and community stakeholders then selected three options from the submitted names and a fourth naming option was added from Indigenous Elder Stephen Paquette (Sweetgrass Park).

Residents were asked to vote for one of the four options. During the voting phase, 1647 people voted at Sweetgrass Park received 40 per cent of the votes.

The name will be effective immediately. Signage will be updated in the coming weeks.