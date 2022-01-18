Local COVID fatalities climb even as new cases show signs of tapering off

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 356 new COVID cases. COVID hospitalizations have risen by 12 to 310 and ICU cases have increased by three to 41. There are 96 outbreaks in Hamilton—down five from last Friday. The outbreak at First Place Senior’s residence has 31 cases. The outbreak at the Hamilton Jail has now risen to 81 cases, and there are 33 testing positive at the Salvation Army Booth Centre. Since Friday Hamilton has recorded seven deaths due to COVID. Halton Public Health reported 405 new cases of COVID for a seven-day average of 433. The seven-day average on January 11 was 654. There have been eight COVID deaths in Halton since Friday. Hospitalizations in Halton are down by four to 125, but ICU cases increased by one to 18.

Hospitalizations in Ontario passed the 4,000-mark Monday as 4,183 cases were reported—an increase of nearly 300 cases, but ICU cases only increased by two cases to 580.

The province reported 7,086 new cases of COVID19, a number that is understated due to testing shortfalls, but of some value in comparing to previous days’ reporting. The province reported more than 16,000 daily cases over New Years. There were 37 deaths, bringing the adjusted total to 10,666.

Despite the blizzard, the there were 39,000 vaccinations administered. The number of residents with booster shots is 5,621,312 and the number of Children aged 5-11 with first vaccinations has just passed the 50 percent mark with 540,898 doses administered is 536,000 or 50.1 percent of that age category as they prepare to return to school this week.

Provincial Chief Medical Officer Dr, Kieran Moore said the lockdown measure are taking hold and he is feeling optimistic that the worst may be over. Premier Doug Ford hinted there may be some relaxation of restrictions in the coming days.