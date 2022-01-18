HCA Partners with Local Libraries to enhance the nature experience

Here’s a thought for some outdoor fun. Go to a Hamilton Library Branch, pick out a book on birds or wildflowers and then visit a Hamilton Conservation area for free!

Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA announced a new partnership with the Hamilton Public Library, Grimsby Public Library, and Wellington County Library. HCA has provided membership passes to these library systems, giving library patrons the opportunity to visit HCA areas, free.

The HCA Membership Pass allows an individual, their vehicle and up to 6 people total, day use access to HCA’s many Conservation Areas, including:

• Christie Lake

• Crooks’ Hollow

• Devil’s Punchbowl

• Dundas Valley

• Eramosa Karst

• Fifty Point

• Spencer Gorge*

• Tiffany Falls

• Valens Lake

• Westfield Heritage Village

*Reservation required in peak season.

Said Shelley McKay of Hamilton Public Library, “we are very fortunate to have local conservation areas to explore. This new program is such a great way to get Hamiltonians out and about, discovering our beautiful green spaces!”

Hamilton Public Library card holders can place a Hold on HCA passes and enjoy HCA areas for one week.

Library Members can place a Hold here https://www.hpl.ca/HCA-Pass .

Don’t have a library card? Register for a card online at hpl.ca or in-branch at any of HPL’s 23 branches and Bookmobile.