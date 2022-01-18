Concern mounts for missing Hamilton 23-year-old woman

There is increasing concern for the whereabouts and safety of Emily Bailey who has been missing for over a week, On Monday, January 10, 2022, Emily BAILEY was reported missing after her friends and family were unable to locate her. This is out of character for Bailey.

Police and family members are concerned for her wellbeing.

Bailey is described as: white female, 23 years-of-age, 5’4” tall, weighing approximately 100lbs.

She has a very slim build, shoulder length black/brown hair, with dyed blue or green highlights.

Visual tattoos include an elephant on her left forearm, and a Batman symbol on the outside of her right forearm.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information about Emily or her whereabouts, to contact the Hamilton Police Service Division Two Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com