Refreshed Mohawk Radio program has students dialed in for new broadcast careers

Some big changes have taken place with Mohawk College’s FM and online radio stations. The campus stations will be more fully integrated with the Colleges communications programs and have been rebranded effective today.

After a pause in admissions in September 2020 and a year-long period of review and revision, Mohawk College is now accepting students into its Broadcast – Radio and Creative Content program. First-year students will begin in September 2022.

Said Alison Horton, VP, Academic. “Radio continues to be a vibrant, fast-moving industry with many exciting career opportunities. We’re confident our revised program will provide Mohawk students with the training they need to thrive in this exciting, always evolving medium.”

At its core, the new refreshed program will provide students with an updated Radio Broadcasting curriculum, building on a 30 plus year tradition of training radio industry leaders at Mohawk.

“The Radio & Creative Content program has been updated to address the way the industry has changed and to help students meet the modern demands of the industry by putting them in real-life situations on both of Mohawk College’s radio stations,” said Sam Cook, the Program Coordinator and Professor. “Whether students want to be an on-air radio personality, a podcaster, content creator, entrepreneur or voice talent, this two-year diploma program will give them the skills necessary to succeed in the media industry.”

Today, 101.5 The Hawk will rebrand as INDI 101-5. The FM station will feature student programming between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, while community content continues outside of those hours.

“This is a fresh take on the station’s former INDI brand, playing the best alternative rock and supporting local indie music,” said Marie Cassidy, Station Manager and Technologist of INDI 101-5 and Ignite Radio. “We are committed to the growth and development of the next generation of broadcasters. Refreshing our stations is important to best serve our students and our community.”

There’s also a fresh new look for the college’s online station, Ignite Radio (www.IgniteRadio.ca). The hit music station has been part of Radio Broadcasting at Mohawk since 2012.

To learn more about the new Broadcast – Radio and Creative Content program visit: https://www.mohawkcollege.ca/programs/communication-arts/broadcasting-radio-creative-content-520

To learn more about INDI 101-5 and its student and community-focused programing, visit: INDI1015.ca.

The refreshed Broadcasting – Radio & Creative Content curriculum will include some new courses such as News, Social Media Marketing, Digital Creative Content, Finding Your Voice and Intro To Programming.

Applications are now being accepted, for first-semester intake in September 2022.

The CRTC has recently re-written the rules for campus and community stations to ensure that they offer community based programming that is not duplicated by private broadcasters and CBC.