Province reporting 3887 COVID hospitalizations

Weekend COVID hospitalization figures are unreliable as some hospitals to not report on weekends but the number of Ontario residents hospitalized with COVID reported today is 3887 with 578 in ICU.

The province reported 8,292 new cases of COVID19, a number that is understated due to testing shortfalls, but of some value in comparing to previous days’ reporting. The province reported more than 16,000 daily cases over New Years. There were 22.

There were 67,000 vaccinations administered. The number of residents with booster shots is 5,535,996, and the number of Children aged 5-11 with first vaccinations is 536,000 or 49.7 percent of that age category as they prepare to return to school this week.

Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 311 new cases of COVID and Halton 439. Hospitalizations in Hamilton showed a decline of 17 cases to 298 and ICU cases were down by two to 38. Halton, however added 11 hospitalizations to 129 and three ICU cases to 17.