Man in hospital with serious gunshot wounds following Oakville attack

Halton police are looking for two individuals they describe as armed an dangerous after a man was gunned down in front of an Oakville subdivision home. Shortly after 6:15 pm on Sunday, January 16, 2022, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a shooting in front of a residence in the area of Zachary Crescent and Post Road in Oakville. One victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. Two suspects fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival and remain outstanding at this time. Suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

This is believed to be a targeted shooting. Police cordoned off the scene where a white Mercedes sedan was seen with bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity related to this shooting and anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2219.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.