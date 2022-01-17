Man had a sawed-off rifle and brass knuckles

A 34-year old Hamilton man is behind bars after police found him brandishing a sawed-off rifle in downtown Hamilton. On Sunday, January 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, police responded to a disturbance in the area of Wilson St and Ferguson St, where a firearm had been brandished.

Hamilton Police patrol along with the K9 Unit responded to the area and in short time, located and arrested a 34-year-old male without incident.

Joshua James Teklenburg. a 34-year-old man of Hamilton, faces a string of weapons charges plus breach of a conditional sentence order and probation violation.

Police seized a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and brass knuckles.

Teklenburg has had his bail opposed.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Division 1 Criminal Investigation Branch Detective/Constable Robert Booker by calling 905-546-3818.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com