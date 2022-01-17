Hours reduced at St. Joes East End Urgent Care Centre

After last week’s announced closure of the HHSC West End urgent care centre, St. Joseph’s Healthcare is reducing the hours of the Urgent Care Centre on King St. East 4- 10 p.m. effective Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The temporary reduction to evening-only hours will enable St. Joe’s to redeploy urgently needed healthcare professionals to other high demand areas of the hospital. Hospital staffs have been decimated because of the omicron wave of COVID.

This step will support the redeployment of two emergency-trained physicians, nine nurses (part time and full time), and clerks to the Charlton hospital emergency department and other high priority areas of the hospital. Urgent care team members have a unique set of skills that are urgently needed at the Charlton site.

Last week the number of St Joes staff and physicians in self-isolation reached over 250 daily.

In a release St Joes noted, “demand for hospital services continues to be high. Recent days have seen our Intensive Care Unit nearly or completely full. Half of the patients in our ICU are COVID-positive and our COVID unit is caring for patients with high levels of needs. Last week, the total number of patients in hospital who are positive with COVID-19 ranged around 90-100 daily.