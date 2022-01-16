Soupfest is back—COVID or no COVID

Nobody knows where we will be in terms of lockdowns in February but Soupfest will go ahead regardless from Feb3, 2022- February 21, 2022

Instead of the Convention Centre, the event will take place at local participating restaurants from Hamilton and surrounding Cities.

Soupfest is the major annual fundraiser for Living Rock Youth Centre, a local non-profit in Hamilton. Living Rock has been supporting vulnerable youth since 1985. The funds raised through Soupfest are directed to programs and resources offered to support youth in need. Living Rock offers a place of belonging, safety, and a bridge to the community while supporting youth to develop a personal vision for their lives.

In a release Soupfest organizers note, “the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for the restaurant industry and we would like inspire our community to support local through offering Soupfest, once again this year. Each participating restaurant will offer a signature competing soup during their hours of operation. A percentage of each soup will support Living Rock and the balance will support our local restaurants. Each restaurant decides what amount that they will donate and that amount can be built into the price of the soup. Restaurants need our support too!”

Each restaurant will have a signature soup offering available be by the bowl, a litre or both. A list of participating restaurants can be found at www.livingrock.ca, By February 1st, 2022 complete details will be posted on the Living Rock website. https://www.livingrock.ca/soupfest

The event will go ahead whether sit-in dining or take-out only is allowed. For more information, please call 905-528- ROCK (7625), or visit www.livingrock.ca, or by email: julie@livingrock.ca.