Just in time–rapid antigen tests arrive at HWDSB

This weekend employees at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board are busily unpacking thousands of Rapid Antigen COVID tests for delivery to schools. The use of the tests is a key element in the government’s plan to get kids back in school.

The Board tweeted:

Yesterday, we received a shipment of Rapid Antigen Tests from @ONgov. Staff are working to package and deliver them to schools. Elementary schools will be prioritized based on supply and Ministry direction. More information will be shared when tests are ready to be distributed.11:44 AM · J

Now the only issue is whether Monday will be a snow day. Environment Canada has issued a snow advisory calling for total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm with locally higher amounts of 25 cm possible. Snow, will be at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour possible which could significantly reduce visibilities. There will be local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.