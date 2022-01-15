Sex charges piling up for two Oakville 19-year-olds

Halton Police have added additional sex charges against two Oakville men who were originally charged in September and they say there are likely more victims. As a result of a continued and ongoing investigation into the two accused additional victims have been identified in relation to incidents that occurred between 2019 and 2021. On January 8, 2022, both accused were arrested again, and charged with the following additional offences:

Michel RIAD (19) of Oakville has been charged with:

Making Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Mostafa Ezzat (19) of Oakville (see photo attached) has been charged with:

Utter Threats

Forcible Confinement

Sexual Assault (4 counts)

Assault

Choking

Gang Sexual Assault

Making Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigation has determined that there are additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Child Abuse Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-465-8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppersat 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.