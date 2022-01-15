Prince Andrew faces a bleak 2022

Prince Andrew is facing possible financial ruin after being cut loose from his royal and military connections by the Queen. Multiple news reports say the queen summoned her second son to a meeting with only two hours’ notice and delivered the news. The same reports say that Prince Charles and Prance William advised the Queen that it was necessary to sever all officials ties with Andrew.

Andrew has reportedly sold off a $30 Million ski chalet in Switzerland to meet his mounting legal bills as he faces a civil suit charging him with sexual assault of Virginia Giuffre who says she was 17 when convicted sex predator Jeffery Epstein forced her to have sex with the prince who was a friend of Epstein Out of the $30 Million he has to pay about $10 Million to the person from whom he purchased the chalet and another $3 Million is legal bills accrued thus far with many more to go.

Prince Andrew fears he faces “financial ruin” over his civil sex abuse case, amid mounting legal bills and a potential £10million settlement with Giuffre.

Andrew with Guiffre as Gislaine Maxwell looks on. Andrew’s lawyers claim the photo is a fake

A royal source said: “Until very recently it appears the absolute enormity of this case and the consequences he faces has not hit him (Andrew).

Now the bills are mounting up and the possibility of a settlement, or even worse a judgement against him, is being widely discussed; he fears complete financial ruin.

The Daily Mirror reports the Queen “would not assist” her son in paying a settlement to Ms Giuffre due to the perceived reputational damage to the Crown.

At age 18 Andrew joined the Royal Navy and was trained as a helicopter pilot. Four years later during the Falklands war he flew many dangerous missions and was hailed as a hero when he returned home. He continued his naval career until 2001, retiring as a vice admiral. During this time he married Sarah Ferguson and raised two daughters, They divorced in 1996, but remained on good terms and at times lived together.

It appears he first got involved with Jeffery Epstein sometime before 2011, when it was reported by the BBC. Even then Epstein was already a convicted sex offender dating back to 2008. The Epstein connection forced him to step down from an unofficial post he held as a trade envoy for Britain. During that work Andrew made many connections from billionaires around the world, some of them despots. Prince Andrew’s income has been a source of media interest for many years. He is a close friend of banker David Rowland who is reported by Bloomberg News as having paid off some of Andrew’s debts.