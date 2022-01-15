Police investigation results in the seizure of a loaded handgun, ammunition, drugs and cash.

A Hamilton Police raid on Stoney Creek Mountain yielded a loaded handgun, ammunition, drugs and cash and resulted in charges against a 19-year-old youth. On Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Hamilton Police Gangs and Weapons Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on the Stoney Creek Mountain.

Tyrique Harmer, a faces a string 19-year-old male of Hamilton faces a string of weapons drug and probation charges.

As a result of the search warrant, police located and seized:

Loaded Browning .22cal handgun

11 rounds of ammunition in the magazine

In excess of $10,000 in cash

82 baggies containing small quantities of fentanyl

Baggies containing small quantities of cocaine

Harmer was brought to Central custody, where he has been held for bail.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Slack at 905-546-3887.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com