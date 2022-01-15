Nearly 4,000 hospitalized with COVID in Ontario

The number of Ontario residents hospitalized with COVID is approaching 4,000 with 3,957 people currently admitted.53% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 47% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 558 people in ICU, an increase of 31. 78% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 22% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

The province reported 10,732 new cases of COVID19, a number that is understated due to testing shortfalls, but of some value in comparing to previous days’ reporting. The province reported more than 16,000 daily cases over New Years. There were 42 deaths reported as the seven-day average death toll has hit 31.

There were 157,000 vaccinations administered. The number of residents with booster shots is 5,440,984, and the number of Children aged 5-11 with first vaccinations is 529,088 or 49.1 percent of that age category as they prepare to return to school Monday.

Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 419 new cases of COVID and Halton 627. As of Friday, Hamilton Public Health added another 17 hospitalizations, to bring the total to 315, and two more ICU cases, bringing that total to 40. In response, Hamilton Health Sciences has closed the West End Urgent Care centre for two months and transferred five emergency-trained physicians, 10 nurses, and several other staff (clerks, environmental aides, etc.) to emergency departments (EDs) and other high priority areas across the hospital. At last reporting, the number of outbreaks stood at 101, a new record for outbreaks even though Hamilton Public Health is only reporting outbreaks in high-risk settings. Both Hamilton Hospitals continue to battle outbreaks at their various campuses. Halton last reported 15 more COVID hospitalizations for a total of 118 and ICU cases increased by one to 14.