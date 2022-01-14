HHS temporarily closes west end urgent care to redeploy staff

Hamilton Public Health added another 17 hospitalizations, to bring the total to 315, and two more ICU cases, bringing that total to 40. In response, Hamilton Health Sciences has closed the West End Urgent Care centre for two months and transferred five emergency-trained physicians, 10 nurses, and several other staff (clerks, environmental aides, etc.) to emergency departments (EDs) and other high priority areas across the hospital. There were no new deaths in Hamilton. The number of outbreaks stands at 101, the majority of which are in long-term care homes, group homes and shelters. Both Hamilton Hospitals continue to battle outbreaks at their various campuses. Halton is reporting 588 cases with three additional COVID deaths. There are 15 more COVID hospitalizations for a total of 118 and ICU cases increased by one to 14.

COVID Hospitalizations rose by 184 to 3,814 in Ontario according to Public Health Ontario. 53% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 47% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 27 additional ICU admissions Thursday, bringing the total to 527. 80% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 20% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. Roughly two-thirds of ICU patients with COVID are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The province reported 10,964 new cases of COVID19- a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. The positivity rate is 21.8 percent. For four straight days the province is reporting recoveries exceeding new cases. In yesterdays figures the number of recoveries was almost 22,000—double the number of new cases reported.

There were more than 163,000 vaccinations administered Thursday