Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Opens Applications for Annual Outstanding Business Achievement Awards & Hamilton Citizen of the Year Award

The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce has put out a call for nominations for its annual Outstanding Business Achievement Awards (OBAA) & Hamilton Citizen of the Year Award, presented by RBC Royal Bank.

Businesses can self-nominate or nominate another business at obaahcc.ca. Applications close Friday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The OBAA’s honour local businesses for their contributions to the Hamilton community in the previous year.

There are 8 categories to choose from:

• Small Business (1-10 employees)

• Mid-Sized Business (10-50 employees)

• Large Business (50+ employees)

• Young Entrepreneur (Under 40)

• Not-for Profit

• Century

• Accessibility

• Hamilton Citizen of the Year

The nominees for the OBAAs are judged on the following criteria: goal planning and succession, overcoming challenges, business successes & past awards, how the organization gives back and overall impact on the community.

The Hamilton Citizen of the Year award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Hamilton community and who have brought outstanding and remarkable attention to the Hamilton community beyond our municipal borders. Last year’s notable winners were Paul Johnson (formerly, GM of the City’s Healthy and Safe Communities Department), and Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, for their continued dedication, commitment, and sacrifice through the COVID-19 public health crisis.