COVID-19 ICU cases in Ontario jump by 27

COVID Hospitalizations rose by 184 to 3,814 in Ontario according to Public Health Ontario. 53% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 47% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 27 additional ICU admissions Thursday, bringing the total to 527. 80% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 20% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. Roughly two-thirds of ICU patients with COVID are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The province reported 10,964 new cases of COVID19- a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. The positivity rate is 21.8 percent. For four straight days the province is reporting recoveries exceeding new cases. In yesterdays figures the number of recoveries was almost 22,000—double the number of new cases reported.

There were more than 163,000 vaccinations administered Thursday

Hamilton Public Health reported 21 additional hospitalizations for COVID, bringing the total to 298 cases. ICU cases increased by 3 to 38. There were no deaths. There were 395 cases reported in Hamilton compared to 736 Wednesday, although both numbers are likely understated sur to the testing restrictions. There are 94 outbreaks in Hamilton almost all of which are in long-term care settings, group homes or shelters. Both hospitals continue to battle outbreaks in their facilities as well. Halton reported 5 additional deaths bringing the total to 260. There were 103 hospitalizations with no increase in ICU cases at 13. 600 new COVID cases were reported in Halton as well.