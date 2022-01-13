The GWD Foundation for Kids gifts $3.42 million to Burlington Community Foundation

The Gary W DeGroote foundation has turned over its mission of work with at-risk children and youth to the Burlington Community Foundation. The GWD Foundation for Kids has made a gift of $3.42 million to the BCF. The funding will allow BCF to continue its goal of supporting the education, health, development and betterment of challenged children, youth, and their families. The GWD foundation had been operating for 21 years

Since its inception, the GWD Foundation for Kids has provided over $1.945 million in gifts to several charitable organizations supporting thousands of young people in the community.

“Said Gary W. DeGroote. “I am incredibly grateful to my fellow trustees, Joseph C. Monaco, Keith Strong, Rob MacIsaac, Devin DeGroote, and our financial advisor from RBC, Kevin Walker, for their passion and commitment over the past two decades and look forward to Burlington Foundation now guiding and stewarding the legacy that we began.”

“With the unified goal of ensuring a better, brighter future for all children and youth, we are honoured to receive this significant gift of $3.42 million from The GWD Foundation for Kids,’ says Colleen Mulholland, President and CEO, Burlington Foundation.