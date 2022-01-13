Hospital COVID case count tops 3,600, ICU cases hold steady

Another 182 people were admitted to Ontario hospitals with COVID for a total of 3,630 cases. 54% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 46% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of ICU cases actually declined by five to 500.

82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 9,909 new cases of #COVID19. With 35 new deaths reported

There were nearly 59,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 21.5 percent.

164,000 vaccinations were conducted. The number of residents who have had a booster shot is 5,174,098 and the number of children aged 5-11 with a first shot is 516,000 or 47.9 percent of that age group.

Hospitalizations and ICU cases are staring to catch up to the spike in COVOD cases that began at the beginning of January. Hamilton Public Health reported an additional 19 hospitalizations to 277 cases and four new ICU patients, bringing the total to 35. There were no deaths in Hamilton. The number out outbreaks increased by 14 overnight to 92—78 of them in Long-term care homes, group homes or shelters. Most of the remainder are outbreaks at HHSC and St Joes. Hamilton Public Health reported 736 new cases bringing the seven-day average to 566, and the number of active cases to 9867. In Halton there were 468 cases and two deaths reported. Hospitalizations in Halton increased by 12 to 94 and ICU cases rose by three to 13.