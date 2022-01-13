Hamilton Economic Development wants to hear from business in a survey

Hamilton Economic Development is once again looking for input from local businesses to assist in its work of developing programs that best support business.

In a release Hamilton Ec. Dev noted, “in this time of increased uncertainty, data gathering remains one of the best tools at our disposal for ensuring that the programs designed to support our local economy are being effectively deployed.” The City of Hamilton’s Economic Development Division has teamed up with Workforce Planning Hamilton, as well as the Flamborough, Hamilton, and Stoney Creek Chambers of Commerce and Mohawk College, to conduct the 2022 Business and Workforce Needs Survey to create an updated snapshot of Hamilton’s business needs.

In the 2021 survey more than 1,500 businesses too part. The survey sponsors are looking for input from large and small businesses.

This survey has 30 questions and will take approximately 15 to 20 minutes to complete. For those businesses willing to provide additional assistance, there is an opportunity to participate in a subsequent workforce survey delivered by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and Mohawk College.

Data gathered through this survey will be used by Hamilton Economic Development and Workforce Planning Hamilton. The findings will only be published in an aggregated form as to maintain the confidentiality of all survey respondents.

To take the survey, click here.