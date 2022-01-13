Five COVID deaths reported in Halton

Hamilton Public Health reported 21 additional hospitalizations for COVID, bringing the total to 298 cases. ICU cases increased by 3 to 38. There were no deaths. There were 395 cases reported in Hamilton compared to 736 Wednesday, although both numbers are likely understated sur to the testing restrictions. There are 94 outbreaks in Hamilton almost all of which are in long-term care settings, group homes or shelters. Both hospitals continue to battle outbreaks in their facilities as well. Halton reported 5 additional deaths bringing the total to 260. There were 103 hospitalizations with no increase in ICU cases at 13. 600 new COVID cases were reported in Halton as well.

Another 182 people were admitted to Ontario hospitals with COVID for a total of 3,630 cases. 54% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 46% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of ICU cases actually declined by five to 500.

82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 9,909 new cases of #COVID19. With 35 new deaths reported

There were nearly 59,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 21.5 percent.

164,000 vaccinations were conducted. The number of residents who have had a booster shot is 5,174,098 and the number of children aged 5-11 with a first shot is 516,000 or 47.9 percent of that age group.