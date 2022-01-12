Ontario COVID ICU cases top 500

Ontario is reporting COVID hospitalizations rose by more than 200 to 3448 Tuesday. ICU cases were up by 28 to end up at 505 cases—the highest ICU count since last June. For the third straight day, the province reported fewer than 10,000 new cases at 9,783. The number is understated due to testing restrictions, but is still below case counts of over 16,000 at the beginning of January that were collected under similar conditions. Speaking of testing, there were more than 56,000 tests conducted Tuesday for a positivity rate of 20.3 percent. The positivity rate on January 2nd with a similar sized sample was 34.2 percent. There were nearly 160,000 vaccinations administered Tuesday bringing the total to nearly 29 Million. 91.2% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and 88.5% have two doses. More than 5 million residents have received a booster shot, and 511,000 children 5-11 have received a first shot, representing 47.4 percent of that age group.

Hamilton and Halton Public Health reported daily case counts well below their most recent seven-day averages. Hamilton had 326 cases compared to its last seven days where it averaged 578 cases a day, and Halton reported 365 cases against a seven-day average of 584. Hamilton had one death bringing the total to 430. There are 78 outbreaks in Hamilton almost all of them either in Long-term care homes, shelters or group homes. Both HHSC are dealing with significant outbreaks across all campuses. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by two cases to 258 and there was one ICU case added for a total of 31. Halton hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 82 cases, while ICU cases remained at 10.