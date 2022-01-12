Hospitalizations and ICU cases move up in Hamilton and Halton

Hospitalizations and ICU cases are staring to catch up to the spike in COVOD cases that began at the beginning of January. Hamilton Public Health reported an additional 19 hospitalizations to 277 cases and four new ICU patients, bringing the total to 35. There were no deaths in Hamilton. The number out outbreaks increased by 14 overnight to 92—78 of them in Long-term care homes, group homes or shelters. Most of the remainder are outbreaks at HHSC and St Joes. Hamilton Public Health reported 736 new cases bringing the seven-day average to 566, and the number of active cases to 9867. In Halton there were 468 cases and two deaths reported. Hospitalizations in Halton increased by 12 to 94 and ICU cases rose by three to 13.

Ontario is reporting COVID hospitalizations rose by more than 200 to 3448 Tuesday. ICU cases were up by 28 to end up at 505 cases—the highest ICU count since last June. For the third straight day, the province reported fewer than 10,000 new cases at 9,783. The number is understated due to testing restrictions, but is still below case count of over 16,000 at the beginning of January that were collected under similar conditions. Speaking of testing, there were more than 56,000 tests conducted Tuesday for a positivity rate of 20.3 percent. The positivity rate on January 2nd with a similar sized sample was 34.2 percent. There were nearly 160,000 vaccinations administered Tuesday bringing the total to nearly 29 Million. 91.2% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and 88.5% have two doses. More than 5 million residents have received a booster shot, and 511,000 children 5-11 have received a first shot, representing 47.4 percent of that age group.