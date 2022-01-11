Stephen Tanner is the longest-serving police chief in Canada

Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner becomes the longest serving Chief of Police in Canada as he marks 20 years as a police Chief and 40 years as a police officer.

As Chief of Police of the HRPS since 2012, Chief Tanner, was chosen as Belleville’s Chief of Police in 2002. At that time, at the age of 41, he was one of the youngest Chiefs of Police in Canada. In 2008, he became the Chief of Kingston Police, a position he held for over three years.

Noted Chair Jeff Knoll of the Halton Police Board. “our community has been and remains well served by Chief Tanner as he leads our service with his progressive and collaborative approach to policing and public safety.”

Chief Tanner was born in Oakville, Ontario, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Guelph before entering the policing profession as a member of the HRPS in 1982.

As a member of the HRPS, he worked in a variety of areas, including uniformed patrol, criminal investigations, tactical rescue, training, intelligence, polygraph, and major crime. He also served as the Chair of the Halton Regional Police Association. During his tenure, he was actively involved with the Police Association of Ontario. He currently serves as Chair of the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario and is Co-chair of the National Police Services National Advisory Committee.

In 1998, he accepted the position of Deputy Chief of Operations with the Guelph Police Service, a position he held until relocating to Belleville as the Deputy Chief in 2000.

In 2001, he achieved a Master of Public Administration degree at the University of Western Ontario.

In early 2012, he was appointed by the Governor General of Canada as an Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

In 2012, he returned home to Halton region and was named Chief of the HRPS.