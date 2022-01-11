St. Joseph’s Employee Faces charges after drug dispensary was accessed
Hamilton Police have charged a 35-year-old employee from St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton with theft and breach of trust.
On December 10, 2021, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton staff contacted Hamilton Police after a quality control audit alerted them to discrepancies in their automatic dispensary system.
Hamilton Police conducted an investigation and determined the automatic dispensary system had been accessed multiple times between August 17 – December 9, 2021, without a physician’s written order. Jenna Whitfield from Hagersville has been charged with the following:
· Theft under $5,000
· Criminal Breach of Trust
Whitfield has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court on February 24, 2022.
