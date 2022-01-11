Local COVID case counts are well off their seven-day averages

Hamilton and Halton Public Health reported daily case counts well below their most recent seven-day averages. Hamilton had 326 cases compared to its last seven days where it averaged 578 cases a day, and Halton reported 365 cases against a seven-day average of 584. Hamilton had one death bringing the total to 430. There are 78 outbreaks in Hamilton almost all of them either in Long-term care homes, shelters or group homes. Both HHSC are dealing with significant outbreaks across all campuses. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by two cases to 258 and there was one ICU case added for a total of 31. Halton hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 82 cases, while ICU cases remained at 10.

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario jumped by over 700 cases, but the size of the one day increase was partially a function of some hospitals in Ontario not reporting over the weekend. ICU cases—the critical statistic when evaluating the strain on the Hospital system increased by 39 to 477. A new statistic that is emerging is the number of people who enter the hospital for a reason other than COVID but who then test positive for the virus. The province says 54 per cent of the 3,220 hospitalizations are people who are in hospital primarily due to COVID-19, while the remaining 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive after being admitted. It is a different story with ICU cases where fully 82 per cent of patients are in ICU primarily due to COVID.

The Ontario Science Table released figures that show, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 77.4 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 90.5 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

The province reported 21 additional deaths and a case count of 7,951—a number that understates the actual total due to the testing restrictions.

141,693 vaccinations were administered Monday. 91.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 88.5% have two doses. Nearly 4.7 Million residents have had a third, or booster shot and more than 500,000 children aged 5-11 have had a first vaccination representing 46.4 percent of that age group.