Drugs, cash stolen in two armed robberies in Milton

Halton Police are looking for the persons responsible for two armed robberies in Milton.

This first one was in the early hours Sunday when three male suspects walked into the Circle K convenience store located at 472 Steeles Avenue East in Milton. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Two of the suspects approached the lone employee and made a demand for money while pointing the handgun. The third suspect waited near the front door. The employee complied and the suspects (who appeared to be in their 20’s) scooped up the cash and fled in an awaiting black Volvo SUV. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dwayne Perron of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2415.

Milton drug store hit

Then Monday evening, two male suspects entered the Bonafide Compounding Pharmacy located at 1598 Leger Way in Milton.

The suspects made a demand for narcotics and pushed one of the employees to the ground as they proceeded behind the pharmacy counter. The suspects loaded up with an undisclosed quantity of narcotics and fled the store in an awaiting white Mercedes sedan. The employee sustained minor injuries. The suspects appeared to be youths.

Tips for both of these incidents can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.