Covid ICU cases in Ontario reach 477

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario jumped by over 700 cases to 3220, but the size of the one day increase was partially a function of some hospitals in Ontario not reporting over the weekend. ICU cases—the critical statistic when evaluating the strain on the Hospital system increased by 39 to 477. That’s up from 338 on Friday. The province has 2343 ICU beds, 1765 of them are occupied leaving 578 available. 18 percent of the ICU beds are COVID patients.

A new statistic that is emerging is the number of people who enter the hospital for a reason other than COVID but who then test positive for the virus. The province says 54 per cent of the 3,220 hospitalizations are people who are in hospital primarily due to COVID-19, while the remaining 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive after being admitted. It is a different story with ICU cases where fully 82 per cent of patients are in ICU primarily due to COVID.

The Ontario Science Table released figures that show, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 77.4 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 90.5 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

The province reported 21 additional deaths and a case count of 7,951—a number that understates the actual total due to the testing restrictions.

141,693 vaccinations were administered Monday. 91.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 88.5% have two doses. Nearly 4.7 Million residents have had a third, or booster shot and more than 500,000 children aged 5-11 have had a first vaccination representing 46.4 percent of that age group.

Hamilton Public Health reported 1945 new COVID cases since Friday, for a seven-day average of 568 cases, a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. There was one death reported. There are 256 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals-an increase of eight from Friday; but ICU cases dropped by three to 30. The city is dealing with 74 outbreaks—55 of which are in long-term care settings, group homes or shelters. Hamilton Hospitals are struggling with outbreaks. HHSC has 116 cases across its campuses, and St. Josephs Healthcare has 58. The outbreak at the Barton Street Jail now has 44 infected. The outbreak at Extendicare has doubled to 28 cases since Friday.

Halton Public Health is reporting 1601 cases since Friday with a seven-day average case count of 584.There were three COVID-related deaths reported. Hospitalizations in Halton increased by 26 over the weekend to 95, but ICU cases dropped by two from Friday to 10.