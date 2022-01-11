COVID-19 SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT – $10,000

From Nigel Jacobs at Taylor Leibow comes new information on a $10,000 grant that is coming for small businesses affected by COVID restrictions.

The Government of Ontario has announced the Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant of $10,000 for small businesses that have been affected by the most recent public health measures.

To be eligible, a business must have been required to close due to the current public health order issued on January 5, 2022, and have less than 100 employees.

Eligible small businesses include:

Restaurants and bars;

Facilities for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities (including fitness centres and gyms);

Performing arts venues and cinemas, museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions;

Meeting or event spaces;

Tour and guide services;

Conference centres and convention centres;

Driving instruction for individuals; and

Before- and after-school programs.

Eligible businesses that have previously applied for and received the Ontario Small Business Support Grant will be pre-approved for this grant. Newly established or newly eligible businesses will be able to register and apply through the on-line portal, which is expected to be available on January 18, 2022. Payments should be issued in February.

More information regarding this grant is expected to be released in the next few weeks.