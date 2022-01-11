Track Burlington snow clearing online

Burlington residents can now use an online application to track the progress of snow clearing and see which streets have been recently plowed, sanded or salted through the use of the Burlington Plow Tracker.

The Burlington Plow Tracker provides snow clearing updates using Automatic Vehicle Locating (AVL) technology to track the progress of the City’s plows as they maintain roads. When plows pass over a road, the colour of the road on the map changes to indicate a plow is operating in the area. As the clean-up continues, roads throughout the city will change colour until all plowing is complete.

The Burlington Plow Tracker can be found at burlington.ca/snow.

Parking During the Winter

When a Snow Event is declared (when accumulation is 7.5 cm or more), there is no parking on any city streets until after the Snow Event has been declared over. Residents who park their cars on streets blocking snow removal could be faced with a $120 parking ticket or be towed.

All existing parking exemptions are invalid during Snow Events.

Snow Events and parking restrictions are announced through the City’s social media as well as through Snow Control Updates which can be found at burlington.ca/snow. Snow Control Updates can also be emailed to any resident who subscribes.

To sign up for Snow Control Updates and other important notices, go to burlington.ca/enews.