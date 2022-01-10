Man dies of injuries after pedestrian accident

The 71-year-old Hamilton pedestrian who was struck by a car in December has succumbed to his injuries. The man was struck by a vehicle in the area of Cannon Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North in Hamilton. His name will not be released out of respect for the family.

Hamilton Policed say on Monday, December 13, 2021, shortly after 7:00 a.m., the 71-year-old Hamilton man was crossing the roadway when a 57-year-old male driving a small school bus struck him. There were no children on the bus. at the time of this collision.

The investigation is still ongoing and those witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 546-4755.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

This is now the City’s 15th fatal motor vehicle collision in Hamilton for 2021 and the eighth involving a pedestrian.