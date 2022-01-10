Hamilton and Halton averaging over 500 COVID cases a day

Hamilton Public Health reported 1945 new COVID cases since Friday, for a seven-day average of 568 cases, a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. There was one death reported. There are 256 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals-an increase of eight from Friday; but ICU cases dropped by three to 30. The city is dealing with 74 outbreaks—55 of which are in long-term care settings, group homes or shelters. Hamilton Hospitals are struggling with outbreaks. HHSC has 116 cases across its campuses, and St. Josephs Healthcare has 58. The outbreak at the Barton Street Jail now has 44 infected. The outbreak at Extendicare has doubled to 28 cases since Friday.

Halton Public Health is reporting 1601 cases since Friday with a seven-day average case count of 584.There were three COVID-related deaths reported. Hospitalizations in Halton increased by 26 over the weekend to 95, but ICU cases dropped by two from Friday to 10.

Given that not all Ontario hospital report case counts on weekends, the province is reporting 2,467 people are hospitalized with COVID19. There are 438 people in ICU with COVID-19-an increase of 26. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 349.

The province is reporting 9706 new cases of COVID19, again with the caveat that testing backlogs mean the actual case count is understated. Still, it is the lowest daily count since December 24th.

28,551,554 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 93,000 doses administered yesterday.4,686,745 residents have had a third or booster shot and just over 500,000 children aged 5-11 have had a first shot. That represents 46.4 percent of that age group. Premier Ford had said the pause in in-class learning would allow time to get as many children 5-11 vaccinated, but the percentage getting the shot is only increasing by about a percent or less a day.