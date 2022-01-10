COVID call-ins have forced reductions in GO Transit service

Starting Monday, January 10, GO Transit has adjusted its schedules and reduced train service due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

Here are the changes on the Lakeshore West line:

During the morning and afternoon weekday rush hours, express trips will be converted to serve all stops along the line.

Trains will run every 15 to 30 minutes between Aldershot GO and Union Station.

Some off-peak service will be reduced; however, trains will run every 15 to 30 minutes during the midday and 30 to 60 minutes in the evening.

To accommodate these changes, some schedules will be adjusted, with some trips departing 42 minutes earlier or 25 minutes later.

Weekend train service to and from Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will be replaced by GO Bus Route 12, which connects with trains at Burlington GO. As well, one additional eastbound GO Bus Route 12E trip will replace the last train of the night, with stops at Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Burlington, Oakville, Port Credit and Union Station.

In a notice to customers GO says, “While these changes are temporary, we do appreciate your understanding and patience during this challenging time. We will continue to closely monitor staffing levels and ridership and will provide as much notice as possible if additional changes to our service are required.”

Travelers are advised to check bus and train schedules.