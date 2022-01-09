Two seriously hurt in Wellington Street apartment fire

A fire in central Hamilton has put two people in hospital with serious injuries. The fire broke out just after noon Saturday in an apartment building on Wellington Street South between Main and Jackson.

When firefighters arrived they were confronted with sense smoke coming from the fourth floor of the five-story building and they upgraded it to a multi-alarm, and called in additional trucks and crews.

Crews went into the unit and were met with heavy smoke and an active blaze. They found one occupant out on the balcony of the unit and also rescued a second occupant. Both were transported to hospital with what are described as serious injuries. Other occupants of the building were allowed to re-enter their apartments.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.