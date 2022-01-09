Ontario ICU case count passes the 400 mark

Given that not all Ontario hospital report case counts on weekends, the province is reporting 2,419 people are hospitalized with COVID19. There are 412 people in ICU with COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 322.

There are 11,959 new cases of COVID19, again with the caveat that testing backlogs mean the actual case count is understated.

28,457,813 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 133,000 doses administered yesterday.4,571,616 residents have had a third or booster shot and just under 500,000 children aged 5-11 have had a first shot. That represents 45.7 percent of that age group.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 697 new cases and Halton with 632.