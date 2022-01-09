Hamilton opening special vaccination clinic for Hamilton teachers and child-care workers

There will be a special vaccination clinic in Hamilton for teachers and child care workers. It will be located in Centre Mall 1241 Barton Street East near the GameStop store which is in the row of stores that back onto Barton Street. The clinic will be open Monday-Friday 6:30 am-9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am-6:00 pm,

In all, there are10 additional clinics, located in Toronto – Yonge Street – Midtown, Eaton Centre, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Vaughan, Pickering, Oakville and Brampton will serve education and child care staff in the GTHA during dedicated time slots. The clinics will administer booster doses and will operate seven days a week by appointment.

The Ontario government is working with all public health units (PHUs) to explore additional opportunities to provide access to booster doses for education and child care staff across all regions of the province. Local PHUs will continue to provide information on how vaccines can be accessed in their communities.

To Book an appointment click here.

Complete list of Clinic Locations For Education & Child Care Staff

*Hours subject to change

Toronto Downtown – Eaton Centre

218 Yonge Street, Unit 2-115 (nearby Queen St entrance)

Monday-Saturday

10:00 am-8:00 pm

Sunday

11:00 am-7:00 pm

Toronto – Midtown

2637 Yonge Street

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm

Brampton

239 Queen Street East, Unit 24

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm

Mississauga

6585 Airport Road

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm

Oakville

125 Lakeshore Road East

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm

Richmond Hill

1070 Major Mackenzie Drive East, Unit H4 (Nearby HSBC)

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm

Vaughan

170 Windflower Gate

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm

Pickering

1899 Brock Road (Across from Mark’s)

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm

1241 Barton Street East (Located near GameStop)

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm

Toronto Zoo – Administration Office

361 Old Finch Avenue

Monday-Friday

6:30 am-9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am-6:00 pm