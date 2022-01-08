Police Arrest man in holiday armed robbery spree

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Hamilton man in relation to four armed robberies on the Hamilton Mountain.

Over the course of this past week, Hamilton Police issued several media releases looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who had been committing commercial robberies with a firearm on the East Hamilton Mountain.

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 Hamilton Police were called to a commercial business in the area of Upper Ottawa Street and Mohawk Road East for reports of a male involved in an armed robbery. Police attended the area and were able to arrest 25-year-old Jesus MIRO. Through investigation MIRO was identified as the suspect involved in three additional robberies over the course of seven days.

A search warrant was conducted shortly after the arrest and the suspect now faces 46 criminal charges.

Hamilton Police thanked members of our community, who shared the information on social media and those who provided information to investigators which led to the suspect’s arrest.