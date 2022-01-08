Ontario hospitals now treating nearly 2600 COVID patients

Ontario’s hospitals took on more than 100 additional COVID patients Friday bringing the total to 2,594 people hospitalized.

There are 385 people in ICU with COVID-19. Almost two-thirds or 248 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 137 are fully vaccinated. The province is reporting there are 13,362 new cases of COVID19—a number that is likely understated due to the testing backlog.

There were more than 184,000 vaccinations administered Friday for a total of 28,324,152 vaccine doses. More than 4.4 million booster shots have been administered and nearly 488,000 children 5-11 have had a first shot, representing 45.2 percent of that age group.

Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 929 new COVID cases and Halton 783.